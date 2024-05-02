If the Israel-Hamas war stopped today, it would still take until 2040 to rebuild all the homes that have been destroyed in nearly seven months of Israel’s offensive, according to United Nations estimates.

The war has driven around 80% of Gaza's 2.3 million population from their homes, caused vast destruction in several towns and cities, while pushing northern Gaza to famine.

Officials warned that the impact of the damage to the economy will set back development for generations and will only get worse with every month fighting continues.

The death toll in Gaza has soared to more than 34,500 people at the time of writing, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

It comes as Hamas plans to send a delegation to Egypt as soon as possible to work on cease-fire talks.

In a statement, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said he spoke Egypt’s intelligence chief and “stressed the positive spirit of the movement in studying the cease-fire proposal.”

The statement did not say when the delegation would travel.

US Secretary of state Anthony Blinken. Credit: AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was back in the Mideast this week pushing for a cease-fire deal.

The proposed truce would free hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a halt to the fighting and the delivery of much needed food, medicine and water into Gaza.

Palestinian prisoners are also expected to be released as part of the deal.

Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

Chances of a deal being made rely heavily on whether Israel will accept an end to the war without destroying Hamas entirely.

After months of stop-and-start negotiations, the cease-fire efforts appear to have reached a critical stage, with Egyptian and American mediators reporting signs of compromise in recent days.

The proposal that US and Egyptian mediators have put to Hamas - apparently with Israel’s acceptance - sets out a three-stage process that would bring an immediate six-week cease-fire and partial release of Israeli hostages, but also negotiations over a “permanent calm” that includes some sort of Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, according to an Egyptian official.

Hamas is seeking guarantees for a full Israeli withdrawal and complete end to the war.

If Israel does agree to end the war in return for a full hostage release, it would be a major turnaround.

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack stunned Israel, its leaders have vowed not to stop their bombardment and ground offensives until the militant group is destroyed.

They also say Israel must keep a military presence in Gaza and security control after the war to ensure Hamas doesn’t rebuild.

Publicly at least, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to insist that is the only acceptable endgame.

