A dozen British tourists injured in Turkey safari tour crash

A dozen British tourists were injured when two vehicles collided in southern Turkey, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The incident, which involved two safari trucks, took place on Thursday in the southern province of Antalya.

Ambulance crews and local police descended on the scene, according to footage of the aftermath.

Videos, shared by local media, showed multiple patients being put into ambulances on stretchers.

A large group of people could be seen lying, or sat hunched over in the road, with concerned tourists surrounding them.

A safari truck flipped on its side after two vehicles crashed in Antalya, Turkey. Credit: PA

Two pink trucks, which were labelled Panter Safari, were flipped on their sides at the edge of the road.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson told ITV News: “We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals following an incident in Turkey, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

