Gavin and Stacey to return for last-ever episode on Christmas Day 2024

The last-ever episode of BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey will be shown on Christmas Day this year.

James Cordon, who writes and also stars in the show as Smithy, shared the news on his Instagram.

He shared a picture of him and co-writer Ruth Jones, who plays the beloved Nessa in the long running series, holding a script entitled 'Gavin and Stacey: the finale'.

"Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey," Cordon put as the caption.

"See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James," he wrote on Instagram.

Larry Lamb, who plays Gavin's father Mick Shipman, also confirmed the episode is "occurrin".

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: "Well just to say to everyone who’s asked about another G&S … we just got the word from the BBC this morning… it’s definitely occurrin!!"

The BBC has also confirmed the episode will air on Christmas day.

“We’ll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin And Stacey!!!," the BBC said.

“Coming this Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.”

Jones had previously shut down rumours that the series would return.

The Welsh actress said it was “sadly a rumour” on RTE Radio 1 in February.

The comedy followed the two titular characters Gavin and Stacey, played by Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, as they pursued a long distance relationship across Essex and Wales.

The 2019 festive episode scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years when it aired, attracting an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

By the new year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.

The special also went on to win the impact award at the National Television Awards in 2020.

