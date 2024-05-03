The King has been seen attending a horse show with his niece Zara Tindall after returning to public duties this week.

Charles was photographed hugging his niece, a former Olympian horse rider, as he attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, in his third royal engagement this week.

The 75-year-old monarch appeared in good spirits as he was pictured chatting to bystanders at the popular equestrian attraction, which was a firm favourite with his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III hugs his niece, Zara Tindall, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor. Credit: PA

The late Queen was a passionate fan of the event staged on her doorstep close to Windsor Castle and would frequently be seen walking among the stalls dressed informally and wearing a headscarf.

Charles was named as the new patron of Cancer Research UK as he resumed public-facing events this week, for the first time since his own diagnosis.

He has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since February.

King Charles III at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor. Credit: PA

Charles was accompanied by Queen Camilla as he visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre to meet patients and staff on Tuesday.

The development indicated the positive progress he is making after almost three months of cancer care as an outpatient.

When quizzed about his health, Charles told one patient: “I’m alright thank you very much, not too bad.”

The King’s visit aimed to raise awareness of the importance of early cancer diagnosis and highlight some of the innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

