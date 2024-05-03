Local elections 2024: Results are declared in councils across England

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Reporter David Harper rounds-up the latest results from the 2024 local elections

Counting is underway in councils across the country that staged local elections on Thursday.

Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party has made key gains in the early results to be announced, while Rishi Sunak's Conservatives are bracing for widespread losses.

The polls are considered the last major test of voter intention before millions of Britons vote in the general election, which is expected to take place later this year.

Key results at a glance

Hartlepool

Three years ago Labour lost the Hartlepool parliamentary by-election to the Conservatives - an event that reportedly led Sir Keir to consider resigning as party leader.

But this year Hartlepool gave Labour cause for celebration, with the party winning control of the council for the first time since 2019 thanks to a net gain of seven seats, while the Tories lost six.

Thurrock

Labour secured another key victory in the Essex council of Thurrock, making a net gain of eight seats - enough for a clear majority.

The authority was one of Labour's top targets and is in an area of the country that will be a key Conservative-Labour battleground at the next general election.

South Tyneside

Labour faced a less cheery picture in South Tyneside, where the party suffered a net loss of 10 seats.

Independent and Green candidates gained nine and two seats respectively, while the Tories lost their only councillor. The results leave Labour still with a majority, but only just.

Labour candidate Chris Webb celebrates after winning the Blackpool South by-election. Credit: PA

Elsewhere , Labour won the Blackpool South parliamentary by-election, with its candidate - Chris Webb - securing a majority of more than 7,500 votes.

The contest there was triggered by the resignation of former Tory MP Scott Benton, following a lobbying scandal.

Mr Webb used his victory speech to urge the prime minister to do the "decent thing" and "call a general election".

Sir Keir, meanwhile, hailed the results as a " seismic win" for Labour, adding they represented an "overwhelming vote for change".

