Police investigating Laurence Fox alleged upskirting photo social media post

Police are investigating a social media post made by Laurence Fox, where he allegedly shared an upskirting image of presenter Narinder Kaur.

On Wednesday evening, actor Fox reportedly shared a paparazzi photo - not taken by him - of Ms Kaur with no underwear on to X, formerly Twitter, targeting her over their differing political views.

On Thursday, Ms Kaur - a broadcaster for Good Morning Britain and The Jeremy Vine Show - posted on X, sharing a link to an article by the Mirror initially reporting on Fox's post.

"This is now a police matter," she wrote alongside the hyperlink.

When asked by ITV News whether the Metropolitan Police were investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the force confirmed they are and said: "We have been made aware of a post on social media regarding an upskirting offence and we are currently working to establish the circumstances.”

Upskirting, taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission, became a specific criminal offence in 2019. Offenders can face up to two years in jail and be placed on the sex offenders register.

In a separate post to X, Ms Kaur thanked her followers for showing her support following the incident.

"I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone supporting me and trying to make me feel better. It's actually making me cry.

"Thank you to all you lovely people, you will never know how much you are helping me pick myself back up."

Ms Kaur rose to fame on the second series of Big Brother, where she came in ninth place. She now regularly appears as a guest and presenter including on GB News, Good Morning Britain and Jeremy Vine.

It comes a week after Fox was ordered to pay £180,000 in damages to two people he called “paedophiles” in a social media row, after losing a High Court libel battle.

The former actor used to present on GB News but was fired in October following an on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.

ITV News has contacted Laurence Fox's representatives for comment.

