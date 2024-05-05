Israel closes main Gaza border crossing as ceasefire talks with Hamas continue

Israel has closed its main border crossing with the Gaza Strip after Hamas fired missiles from within the territory, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The Kerem Shalom crossing was closed on Sunday when the proscribed terror group fired 10 missiles into southern Israel, the country's military said.

Ten people were injured in the attack - three of them seriously - according to reports.

The development comes as talks - which Egypt and Qatar are mediating - continue over a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has warned that Hamas is not serious about a deal and says that a "powerful" military operation into the southern city of Rafah will happen in the "very near future".

More than half of the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million population are estimated to be living in Rafah - a key entry point for aid into the territory.

Sunday's attack came shortly after the head of the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme asserted "full-blown famine" in northern Gaza.

The worsening humanitarian situation in the territory is placing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under growing pressure to agree to a pause in fighting.

Egypt has proposed a three-stage ceasefire deal to Hamas which would bring an immediate, six-week pause and partial release of Israeli hostages.

The deal would also would include some sort of Israeli military withdrawal, with the initial stage lasting for 40 days.

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv and call for the release of Hamas hostages. Credit: AP

Hamas would start by releasing female civilian hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Mr Netanyahu claims that Israel has shown a willingness to make concessions, but said it "will continue fighting until all of its objectives are achieved" - including the stated aim of destroying Hamas.

Israel says it must target Rafah to eliminate any remaining Hamas fighters there, despite warnings from the United States and others about the danger to civilians.

Hopes of securing a ceasefire deal were dealt a further blow earlier on Sunday, after Israel ordered the local offices of Qatar's Al Jazeera network to be closed, accusing it of broadcasting anti-Israel incitement.

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 after fighters belonging to the latter launched an unprecedented attack into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting hundreds more.

Israel's subsequent military operation in the Gaza Strip has so far killed more than 34,500 people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

