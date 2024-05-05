Sunday 5 May 2024 at 3:38pm

Actor Bernard Hill, best known for his roles in Titanic and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has died aged 79, his agent confirmed.

The actor played Captain Edward Smith in the Oscar-winning 1997 epic romance Titanic, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

He also portrayed King Théoden in The Lord of the Rings films, acting alongside Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellen.

Hill's agent, Lou Coulson, told the PA news agency that he died in the early hours of Sunday.

More to follow...

Tune in to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...