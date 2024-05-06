CoppaFeel founder Kris Hallenga dies

The founder of breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel Kris Hallenga has died aged 38.

Ms Hallenga was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer aged 23, having being turned away by her GP multiple times, at which point the cancer was terminal.

"Kris’ ambition was for no one else to find themselves in her position and so CoppaFeel was born, to ensure breast cancers are diagnosed early and accurately," CoppaFeel wrote on its website.

"Kris has reached millions of people with her message of health advocacy and empowerment, successfully campaigned for cancer education to be included in the school curriculum," it said in a statement.

She was also awarded the Women of the Year Outstanding Young Campaigner award, received an Honorary Doctorate in Public Administration from Nottingham Trent University and wrote the book Glittering a Turd.

"For 15 years Kris had been living with secondary breast cancer. She hasn’t lost a battle, she wasn’t in a fight and she certainly wouldn’t want you to see her death as tragic. She was simply living. She was 38 and died with fulfilment and a heart full of love," CoppaFeel wrote.

Ms Hallenga had thrown herself a living funeral to celebrate her life before her death, and it featured Dawn French giving a eulogy as the Vicar of Dibley.

"I've never felt love like it. I've never felt joy like it. I've never felt such kinship with mortality. I've never felt so alive," she wrote after the event.

Ms Hallenga was from Daventry in Northamptonshire, but later lived in Cornwall with her rescue cat Lady Marmalade.

