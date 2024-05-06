King Charles marks first anniversary as monarch after a challenging year

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Reporter Graham Stothard looks back at King Charles' challenging first year as monarch

King Charles II is marking his first anniversary as monarch, having recently returned to public engagements after being diagnosed with cancer.

The King attended three events last week indicating the positive effect of the treatment he is receiving as an outpatient.

Gun salutes will be heard across London on Monday in celebration of the King’s coronation, with 41 volleys fired at noon by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Green Park, and an hour later the Honourable Artillery Company will fire a 62-gun salute from Tower Wharf – an extra 21 for the City of London.

The head of state has held a series of events since it was announced just over a week ago that he would be returning to public-facing engagements.

His first was a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London on Tuesday, where he met other cancer patients and spoke of his “shock” at receiving his diagnosis, and told those who asked that he was “well”.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace was the venue for the presentation of the Coronation Roll to the King and Queen, who marvelled at the document which recorded all the key events from the ceremony.

The King visited the Royal Windsor Horse Show for the first time as monarch on Friday and was hugged by his niece Zara Tindall, and later joined spectators in the stands to watch equestrian events.

The crowning of Charles and Camilla

Charles and Camilla’s coronation took place on May 6, with with thousands braving the rainy weather to take to the streets to watch their procession in the Gold State Coach.

The deeply religious ceremony in London’s Westminster Abbey was followed by a weekend of celebrations including a pop concert at Windsor, where royals including Prince George and Princess Charlotte danced the night away.

Buckingham Palace finally dropped “Consort” from Camilla’s title, having cautiously let the idea of a new Queen settle into the public’s consciousness in the wake of Elizabeth II’s death.

In the defining moment, St Edward’s Crown was lowered onto the King’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Camilla was also anointed and crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown – a move unthinkable in the 1990s when she was derided for being Charles’s mistress.

The coronation brought together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of the couple.

Even the Duke of Sussex was there to witness the historic occasion despite his fractured relationship with Charles and William, and the Duke of York, who paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case, attended in his Garter robes.

Andrew has always denied the allegations made against him.

The King’s son Harry – fifth in line – was seated in the third row in the Abbey and had no formal role in the proceedings.

Harry is likely to be reunited with Charles this week when he travels to the UK to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games, at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday.

