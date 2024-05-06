Two officers injured after following 'chase involving chainsaw'

Two officers have been injured and a man arrested after footage emerged online of police being chased by a man "carrying a chainsaw" near Glasgow.

Officers attended the scene of a disturbance involving a weapon on Glasgow Road in Paisley at around 1pm on Monday, following a collision between a car and a stationary police vehicle.

Footage widely shared on social media showed a man running with a weapon – which appeared to be a chainsaw – moments after an officer was seen running.

Two officers were treated by paramedics for injuries and a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said there is no wider risk to the public and officers remain at the scene while enquires are ongoing.

A police statement said: “Around 1pm on Monday, May 6, 2024, a disturbance involving a weapon occurred following a collision involving a car and a stationary police vehicle on Glasgow Road in Paisley.

“Two officers were injured and were treated by paramedics. A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“There is no wider risk to the public and officers remain at the scene while inquiries are ongoing.”

The road reopened around 7.30pm, six hours after the incident happened.

