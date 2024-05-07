12% increase in hate crimes and hate-related incidents reported to gardai

There has been a 12% increase in the number of hate crimes and hate-related incidents reported to gardai.

The force said some 651 hate crimes and hate-related (non-crime) incidents were recorded in 2023, up from 582 in 2022.

These include 548 hate crimes and 103 hate-related incidents, up from 510 and 72 respectively in 2022.

Gardai said they continue to strengthen their network of diversity officers Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The most commonly recorded motive was anti-race (36%), followed by anti-nationality (18%) and anti-sexual orientation (16%).

Gardai said these three motives have been the most common in the past three years, however, anti-nationality overtook anti-sexual orientation to become the second most prevalent motive in 2023.

Meanwhile the largest percentage of these were recorded in public order (27%), followed by minor assaults (16%), criminal damage not by fire (9%) and criminal damage by fire (3%).

The largest proportion (44%) of hate-related incidents occurred in the Dublin Metropolitan Region followed by the north-western region (21%), then southern (19%) and eastern (16%).

In a statement, gardai said they continue to strengthen their network of diversity officers to support victims and those affected by hate discrimination in communities around Ireland.

At present there are more than 500 Garda diversity officers working across the country who engage with minority communities and individuals on a daily basis to provide them with reassurance and address issues of concern for them.

Everyone has a right to live safely Chief Superintendent Padraic Jones

Chief Superintendent Padraic Jones said that while in one sense it is positive that victims are coming forward to speak to gardai, it is disappointing that incidents of this nature occur at all.

“Being targeted because of a characteristic has an enormous and often life-altering impact on a victim, and as a society we must continue to reject hate and discrimination. Everyone has a right to live safely,” he said.

“I want to thank all those that support people of all ages and backgrounds who could be vulnerable to this crime, particularly those working in community-based groups, schools, clubs and the voluntary sector who consistently demonstrate to people to live without prejudice toward one another.

“I strongly encourage anyone that has experienced or observed prejudice to please come forward and report those incidents to us.

“I can assure you that we will deal with it professionally and provide our support in any way we can.”