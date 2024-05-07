Celebrities brought their most outlandish garden-inspired looks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Met Gala on Monday night, known to many as the year’s biggest night in fashion.

The world's biggest names in the entertainment world flock to New York every year for the fundraising gala for the New York museum's Costume Institute.

This year's dress code was The Garden of Time, inspired by JG Ballard's fantastical short story about a man who must turn back time by plucking every flower in his garden until it is barren.

From double outfits, pregnancy reveals and bizarre headdresses, here's a round-up of 10 of the night's most memorable moments.

Zendaya's double display

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Zendaya, the star and co-chair of the event known for her roles in "Dune" and "Euphoria", made her first Met Gala appearance in five years with two memorable fashion moments.

The first was a blue and green Maison Margiela tulle gown, complete with a hand-embroidered corsage and a hummingbird on her neck.

She then walked the carpet for a second time, in an equally dramatic Givenchy dress with a floral bouquet hat and long train.

Drenched Doja Cat

American singer and rapper Doja Cat appeared to come straight from the shower as she arrived on the carpet wrapped in towels, with silvery mascara streaking down her face.

She then took them off to reveal a soaking wet oversized white t-shirt.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cardi B's carpet takeover

Rapper Cardi B is famed for going all out at the Met Gala - and this year was no different.

It reportedly took nine people to help carry her giant black tulle dress, which spread out to fill the entire landing.

Credit: AP

Antlers and veils for Lana Del Rey

The "Summertime Sadness" singer arrived wearing a striking headpiece made up of antler-like thorns and twigs and a veil in her first Met Gala appearance since 2018.

The dress was brought to life by Alexander McQueen designer Sean McGirr, who told Vogue he wanted to evoke a "sinister" imagining of Mother Nature.

Michael Shannon came with snacks

Actor Michael Shannon showed up with a slightly unusual accessory - a cheese and onion bag of crisps.

The Balenciaga piece is made to resemble a half eaten snack packet but is actually made from calfskin.

Credit: AP

Tyla's Sands of Time

The South African singer Tyla leaned into the "time" element of the theme, sporting an hourglass clock in her hand and a Balmain gown adorned with sand made from tiny crystals.

The Grammy-winning artist had to be lifted up the steps of the carpet by her team as the dress was so tight.

Credit: AP

Bad Bunny brings a bouquet

The rapper and event co-chair Bad Bunny is famed for turning up in more than just a simple tuxedo.

This year he came with a bunch of flowers made from the same material as his jacket, one of which was the national flower of Puerto Rico.

His Maison Margiela outfit was topped off with diamond sunglasses and a floral hat.

Credit: AP

Adwoah Aboah's pregnancy reveal

The British model took the Met Gala as an opportunity to announce her pregnancy, showing off her bump between a matching red ruffled crop top and ballooning skirt.

Her outfit was made by H&M and she wore minimal makeup with statement geometric red lipstick.

Credit: AP

Camilla Cabello was ice-cold

The "Havana" singer swapped a bag for a block of ice with a single golden rose frozen inside to accessorise her Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. She told reporters it was supposed to be attached to a strap before it broke - meaning she had to carry it.

Credit: AP

An 'off the wall' look for Demi Moore

The 61-year-old actress' heart-shaped gown, complete with arrows and pink peonies, was unusual in more ways than one.

Designer Harris Reed revealed it was made from repurposed vintage archival wallpaper.

Credit: AP

