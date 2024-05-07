Finally - a fine week with sunshine boosting temperatures

After a disappointing rainy Bank Holiday Monday for many - a big improvement is on the way as the working week kicks off.

Britain is set to bask in some warmer weather, with temperatures expected to hit highs of 25C this weekend.

High pressure will extend across the UK and much of northern Europe, keeping it settled and mostly dry.

We will be seeing sunny skies and patchy clouds in the next few days and it will feel much warmer than of late.

Overnight cloud will roll in to some locations with misty low cloud in places - giving slow grey starts for some but for many, it'll cheer up through the mornings as the sunshine gets to work.

Temperatures are likely to peak on Saturday with plenty of sunshine for most - highs of 24-26C in the greater London area.

Conditions in Scotland and Northern Ireland are also expected to improve throughout the week, with highs of 22C forecast in Glasgow on Saturday.

I'm reluctant to say it will be the warmest day of year so far as it's such an overused phrase and loses it's impact using it so early in the year - we've got a long way to go!

The warmth has been a long time coming - so about time in my opinion.

Finally! Might dust off the barbecue.

