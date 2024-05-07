Prince Harry will not meet King during UK visit

Prince Harry will not meet King Charles during his visit to the UK due to his father's "full programme", but has said he hopes to see him soon.

A spokesperson for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex has confirmed to ITV News that "it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Harry has travelled to the UK without Meghan and their two children to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games, which he founded back in 2014.

More to follow...

