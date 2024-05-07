Everton's protracted takeover saga has been branded a "farce" by the club's shareholders' association as Farhad Moshiri was urged not to sell up to 777 Partners.

A deal was agreed for Mr Moshiri to sell his 94 per cent stake to the Miami-based investment firm in September but the Premier League is yet to give its approval to the prospective new owners.

Concerns have been raised at the other clubs 777 has been involved with, as fans at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin and Belgian outfit Standard Liege have held protests against the group's ownership in recent months.

Mr Moshiri said last year 777 is "the right people" to take ownership but Everton Shareholders' Association feels it is clear the group does not currently meet the requirements to take over the club.

Farhad Moshiri became Everton's new major shareholder in February 2016. Credit: PA Images

A statement on X read: "We are the oldest shareholders' association in the world and are dismayed by the lack of respect being shown to our football club by the largest shareholder Farhad Moshiri, and the Premier League during what seems a never-ending change of ownership process.

"We have observed with concern and frustration as it became increasingly clear that a fit-for-purpose process cannot possibly take this long as the Premier League continues to demonstrate their inability to regulate."

"In the absence of the Premier League making a timely decision we insist that the Everton board and Farhad Moshiri in particular, stop this damaging process now and recognise that 777 Partners are not at this time fit-and-proper prospective owners of Everton Football Club.

"The powers-that-be are being disrespectful to our fellow shareholders, our fantastic worldwide fan-base and football as a whole by continuing to allow this farce to continue.

"We demand a decision, and we demand it now."

ITV News approached Everton and was told the club had no comment to make.

A spokesperson for 777 declined to comment.