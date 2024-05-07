Adult film star Stormy Daniels has been called to the stand on Tuesday to testify against Donald Trump in his hush money trial.

Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to the repayment of his attorney Michael Cohen for payments made shortly before the 2016 election to cover up Trump’s alleged affair with Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had a one-night stand with Trump in 2006. The controversy surfaced in January 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported on the $130,000 (£104,000) payment.

Prosecutors in New York have alleged that Trump sought to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election by suppressing negative information that would hurt his campaign.

Speaking from the stand, Daniels said she met Trump at a golf tournament in 2006, but added it was "a very brief encounter".

She alleges Trump's bodyguard gave Daniels his contact information to invite her to dinner with the former president.

On the advice of her publicist, Daniels agreed to attend a dinner with Trump. She says she arrived at a hotel room, where his bodyguard had said they would meet before going to dinner.

"I called his [Trump's] name. I said, 'hello' and he came from one of the main area of the hotel suite." she testified.

Trump was wearing satin pajamas, she said, adding that she immediately made fun of him. "Does Mr. Hefner know you stole his pajamas?" Daniels said.

She told Trump to change, Daniels said. He returned wearing a dress shirt and trousers.

Former US president Donald Trump. Credit: AP

In a since deleted post on social media channel Truth Social, Trump wrote - prior to the opening of the court session on Thursday - that he was "told who the witness is today".

"This is unprecedented, no time for lawyers to prepare," he added.

"No Judge has ever run a trial in such a biased and partisan way. He is CROOKED and HIGHLY CONFLICTED even taking away my First Amendment rights."

Earlier this year, Daniels shared in a documentary released last month that she accepted the payment to keep the affair from becoming public to protect her husband and daughter.

Trump’s attorneys subsequently used the documentary’s release to try to bar Daniels from testifying and argued that it should be grounds to dismiss the indictment or delay the trial but both challenge were unsuccessful.

