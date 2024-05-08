Play Brightcove video

A cargo aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday after its front landing gear failed.

A video showed the Boeing 767, operated by US postal service FedEx Express, smashing into a runaway in Istanbul by the nose of the plane.

The aircraft was on the last leg of its flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Istanbul when the pilots realised the front landing gear failed to open, state-run Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency reported.

The runway where the plane landed was closed off while the aircraft was being removed.

Nobody was injured in the incident, Turkey's transport ministry confirmed, and the crew was safely evacuated.

T hey say they are conducting examinations at the scene as part of an ongoing investigation.

The incident is the latest in a long line of problems with some of Boeing's most-used aircraft

In January, a hole was blown out of the side of a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight.

Then in April a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 jet was forced to land after the engine cover came off and hit the wing flap during takeoff.

