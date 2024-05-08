John Swinney sworn in as Scotland's new First Minister

John Swinney has officially been sworn in as Scotland’s new First Minister at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

It comes after the Perthshire North MSP was elected SNP leader unopposed on Monday following the resignation of Humza Yousaf.

Scotland's most senior judge, the Lord President Lord Carloway, presided over this morning's ceremony, which saw Mr Swinney make his statutory declarations before being granted his official title as First Minister and Keeper of the Scottish seal.

Mr Swinney, who has previously served as finance secretary, education secretary and deputy first minister for Scotland's government, is expected to appoint his new cabinet later today.

Mr Swinney was accompanied by his family, including wife Elizabeth, 13-year-old son Matthew and brother David at the ceremony.

After winning the support of MSPs in Holyrood on Tuesday, Mr Swinney pledged to devote himself to the job after being chosen to become the seventh person to be first minister since the Scottish Parliament was established 25 years ago. Mr Swinney said it was an “extraordinary privilege” to become Scotland’s new first minister as he pledged to “give everything I have” to the role.

