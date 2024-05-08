The mother of two Australian brothers killed in Mexico during what is believed to be a robbery gone wrong, has said the world "has become a darker place".

Debra Robinson said "our hearts are broken" as she paid tribute to her sons.

"They were young men enjoying their passion of surfing together," she told reporters on a beach in San Diego.

Debra and Martin Robinson gave tribute to their sons on a beach in San Diego Credit: AP

Australians Callum and Jake Robinson, and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad, were allegedly killed by car thieves in Baja California around April 28 or 29.

They were on a surfing holiday in northern Mexico when they did not check in to their hotel accommodation near the city of Ensenada.

Their bodies were found at the bottom of a well over 15 metres deep, about six kilometres away from the beachside camp where they had been attacked.

The remains of four people were found at the bottom of a well.

Thieves are understood to have killed the men to steal parts of their pickup truck

Relatives of the three men travelled to Mexico to identify their bodies on Sunday (5 May).

A fourth set of human remains, which had been there for much longer, was also discovered at the site. It is still unclear if these are related to the case.

Authorities in Mexico believe the incident was a case of attempted vehicle theft turned violent, and have detained three people in connection with the incident.

Surfers throw flowers during a tribute to the three men in Ensenada, Mexico Credit: AP

Mrs Robinson said 33-year-old Callum, a resident of San Diego, considered the United States his "second home".

She added his 30-year-old brother Jake was a doctor who liked to make time for his love for surfing.

“Jake’s passion was surfing, and it was no coincidence that many of his hospitals that he worked in were close to surfing beaches,” she said.

She gave a tearful conclusion to her tribute to those who had come to pay their respects to the three men.

“Live bigger, shine brighter, and love harder in their memory,” she said.

The two brothers disappeared near the town of Ensenada on 27 April Credit: Instagram / @callum10robinson

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a radio station in the Robinsons’ home town of Perth in Western Australia state that every parent felt for the family’s loss.

"It is every parent’s worst nightmare to lose a son or a daughter. To lose these two brothers is just awful and my deepest sympathies and condolences and I’m sure the whole nation’s with the parents and with the other family and friends of these two fine young Australians,” he said.

In 2015, two Australian surfers Adam Coleman and Dean Lucas, were killed in western Sinaloa state, across the Gulf of California from the Baja peninsula.

Authorities said they were victims of highway bandits, and three suspects were arrested in that case.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...