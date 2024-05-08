Tory MP Natalie Elphicke has defected to Labour, saying Rishi Sunak's " Conservatives have become a byword for incompetence and division".

The Dover MP is the second Conservative to defect to the opposition in just two weeks, after MP Dr Dan Poulter joined Sir Keir Starmer's party over concerns with the government's handling of the NHS.

Ms Elphicke crossed the floor in the Commons just moments before Prime Minister’s Questions causing shock among Tory MPs sat in the Chamber.

She released a statement moments before, hitting out at the “broken promises of Rishi Sunak’s tired and chaotic government”.

In a fresh blow to Mr Sunak and his Cabinet - who have been celebrating their Rwanda policy becoming law - Ms Elphicke cited migration and UK border security among her "key" reasons for quitting the party.

“From small boats to biosecurity, Rishi Sunak’s government is failing to keep our borders safe and secure," she said in a statement. "Lives are being lost in the English Channel while small boat arrivals are once again at record levels.

“It’s clear they have failed to keep our borders secure and cannot be trusted.”

Sir Keir welcomed Ms Elphicke to Labour, asking the PM “what is the point of this failed government staggering on” when “the Tory MP for Dover on the front line of small boats crisis says the prime minister cannot be trusted with our borders and joins Labour?"

Ms Elphicke said in a statement that she has "carefully considered" her decision and that the change in the Tories "has been dramatic and cannot be ignored".

She was elected as Dover’s Conservative MP in 2019, taking over the seat which had been held by her disgraced then-husband and former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke, who was jailed for two years after being found guilty in 2020 of sexually assaulting two women.

He served as Dover MP from 2010 for nine years until he was succeeded by his ex-wife.

At the last general election, in 2019, Ms Elphicke won a majority of 12,278.

Ms Elphicke said in her statement on Wednesday: “When I was elected in 2019, the Conservative Party occupied the centre ground of British politics. The party was about building the future and making the most of the opportunities that lay ahead for our country.

“Since then, many things have changed. The elected Prime Minister was ousted in a coup led by the unelected Rishi Sunak. Under Rishi Sunak, the Conservatives have become a byword for incompetence and division.

“The centre ground has been abandoned and key pledges of the 2019 manifesto have been ditched."

Labour, meanwhile, "has changed out of all recognition", she said, adding: "Since 2019, it has moved on from Jeremy Corbyn and now, under Keir Starmer, occupies the centre ground of British politics. It has accepted Brexit and its economic policies and defence policies are responsible and can be trusted.

“Most significantly for me, the modern Labour Party looks to the future – to building a Britain of hope, optimism, opportunity and fairness. A Britain everyone can be part of."

“For me key deciding factors have been housing and the safety and security of our borders,” she added.

