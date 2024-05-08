Olly Alexander says Eurovision experience so far has been a 'rollercoaster'

Play Brightcove video

Watch the interview with ITV News' Nina Nannar and Eurovision hopeful, musician and actor, Olly Alexander

The UK's Eurovision hopeful Olly Alexander told ITV News' Arts Editor Nina Nannar that the process so far has been a "rollercoaster".

A total of 450 queer artists called for Olly Alexander to boycott Eurovision because of Israel's inclusion in the contest given the ongoing conflict in the Gaza strip.

Olly Alexander will perform his song 'Dizzy' on Saturday night Credit: ITV News

Their letter came after a number of countries and organisations lobbied for a mass boycott of the event.

"I signed the statement with some of the other contestants because we thought it was important to say that we recognise that we're here, we have a privilege, we have a platform," Alexander said.

"What we stand for is peace and bringing people together."

Israel made its debut at the contest in 1973 as the first non-European country. It was granted permission to participate as it was a member of the European Broadcast Union.

Mae Muller performed I Wrote A Song at last years Eurovision contest in Liverpool Credit: PA

Alexander has also faced minor difficulties on stage in the run-up to Saturday's final.

The 33-year-old singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction during his semi-final performance, when his microphone pack fell off during the second chorus.

"It's quite a physical routine, I went for a squat and it popped out."

"It's fine it happened. Better to have a malfunction then than on the final!"

Olly Alexander is well-known for hits including Desire, King and If You're Over Me.

The former Years and Years frontman described his act at the contest as "not everyone's cup of tea" but says that he is "proud" and has worked hard.

Last year's UK entrant Mae Muller came second-from-bottom with her track, I Wrote A Song claiming just 18 points.

The UK last won Eurovision in 1997 when Katrina and the Waves performed Love Shine a Light.

Sweden's Loreen became only the second person to claim the coveted trophy twice last year, bringing this year's contest to the coastal city of Malmö. The singer, who previously triumphed in 2012, narrowly beat Finland’s Kaarija after the public and jury votes were combined.

Olly Alexander will preform his track Dizzy at the Eurovision final which will take place in Malmo on Saturday 11 May.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…