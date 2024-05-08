Online scams: how can you avoid being caught out?

Words by Olivia Mustafa

Criminals have long been using social media and the online world to target victims - but as technology advances, so do their tactics.

According to Action Fraud, as many as 22,530 people reported their online accounts had been hacked in 2023, with victims losing a total of £1.3 million.

Kathryn Goldby from the Cyber Helpline told ITV News the organisation has noticed fraudsters are learning how to make attacks more personal.

"They can really do some background research on people before they target them," she said.

"There's always an aspect of playing on human emotion and behaviour, so the way people will be scammed will be personal to their own experiences nowadays."

According to Ms Goldby , some kinds of scams have been becoming more prevalent. The cost of living crisis has led the Cyber Helpline to receive more calls about fake job adverts, and investment scams.

What should we be looking out for to detect a scam attempt?

Dodgy spelling and grammar

Spelling mistakes, poor grammar and a different style to what may usually used by the sender can be an indication that the email is not legitimate.

However, the rise of AI software such as ChatGPT can make this harder to detect.

Asking for sensitive information

"Scammers will often ask for you to tell them your bank details or passwords," Ms Goldby said.

"Legitimate organisations are unlikely to ask you for that information."

Public domain email addresses

If the sender is emailing from a public domain account, such as "@gmail.com" or "@hotmail.com", it is unlikely to have been sent by an official company or bank.

"The email address might look like it's from a legitimate organisation, but when you click into it you might see extra numbers or letters after the company name," Ms Goldby said.

Strange attachments

If you receive an unexpected email from someone telling you to open an attachment, do not open it. This can risk malware harming your computer and accessing personal data.

Pressure and a sense of urgency

Scam or "phishing" emails will often make urgent demands. They may say a bank account is under threat and ask recipients to transfer savings to a "safe account", or try to make threats or blackmail them.

"They're looking for ways to exploit people's vulnerabilities in whatever ways they can," said Ms Goldby.

Online fraudsters will often create a sense of urgency to encourage victims to transfer money. Credit: PA

How can you avoid being scammed?

Trust your gut

Many of those who fall for scams have a feeling something might be off before they sent money or shared personal details.

The Cyber Helpline recommends deleting the email and check directly with the person or organisation that ‘sent’ the email if you have any doubts.

Don't click email links

Rather than clicking links sent to you in an email, go to the organisation's website and log in there instead.

"It might look like the website address of a legitimate organisation, but when you hover your mouse over the link, you might see it is another URL address altogether," Ms Goldby said.

Do your research

If you receive an enticing investment opportunity, a job offer that seems too good to be true, or an email from the bank alerting you that your funds are in danger - do some research first.

Look into the company to see if they are real, and call them to ask whether the correspondence is legitimate.

Check in with a friend or family member

"One thing we often say at the Cyber Helpline is to call upon your own support network," Ms Goldby said.

"Chat to a friend or family member to see if they think the messages you've received are legitimate."

What should you do if you think you've fallen for a scam?

Take your device offline

If you've clicked on any suspicious links or attachments, disconnect your device from the internet or Bluetooth.

This will stop malicious software from working - for example sending phishing links to everyone in your email contacts.

Speak to your bank

If you've transferred any money, talk to your bank - they will be able to take the steps to log the incident as fraud and secure your account.

Change your passwords

Reset all of your passwords, using a different device to the one that may have been compromised.

Warn contacts and friends

If your email or social media account is hacked, scammers may use it to try and trick your contacts and friends.

Let them know what has happened to avoid criminals using your account to dupe others.

Keep a lookout for signs of identity theft

Make sure no unauthorised purchases or withdrawals have left your accounts, and alert your bank if there are any signs of unusual activity.

Ms Goldby believes people need to be more open about being scammed online. "Let's talk about it a bit more," she said.

"If people are feeling really ashamed or embarrassed about the stigma of falling for a scam, then we're still stuck in this kind of space of not actually dealing with the issue."

If you’re looking for support with improving your digital skills or avoiding or reporting scams:

The Cyber Helpline gives help to those affected by scams and victims of a range of crimes committed online through their chatbot service and phone line.

AbilityNet offers information and training on common techniques used by scammers and how you can protect yourself:

AgeUK offers advice on what to do if you think you’ve been scammed, and provides a list of other charities and organisations who can help:

