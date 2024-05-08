Students taking part in am almost week-long hunger strike in a call for a ceasefire in Gaza have been urged not to take risks with their health or wellbeing.

A group of students from Edinburgh University Justice for Palestine Society (EUJPS) are protesting outside the university’s Old College for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

They also say they refuse to be educated by a university that “directly contributed to the colonialisation of Palestine through its close ties with Lord Arthur Balfour”.

Lord Balfour was a former British prime minister who, in 1917, said in the Balfour Declaration that the UK government supported the “establishment” of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said it supports the students’ right to protest and fully recognises the “strength of feeling that you have demonstrated with your actions”.

In a statement issued on the university’s website, he thanked the group for having led a peaceful protest and for not creating obstruction for staff and other students.

In Aberdeen, students have led similar protests this week, calling for a ceasefire.

It comes as part of a wider number of student protests across the UK over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Students marching through Cambridge at an encampment on the grounds of Cambridge University. Credit: PA

Students from more than a dozen UK universities, including Oxford and Cambridge, are taking similar action.

University vice-chancellors have been invited to a meeting at No 10 Downing Street on Thursday, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan will discuss antisemitism on campuses and ensuring the safety of Jewish students.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said on Tuesday: “The right to free speech does not include the right to harass people or incite violence.

“We expect university leaders to take robust action in dealing with that kind of behaviour and that will be the subject of the conversation in No 10 later this week to ensure a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour is adopted on all campuses.”

More than 100 people attended a demonstration outside King’s College, Cambridge, on Tuesday – where a protester with a megaphone by the encampment led a chant of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

The Office for Students, the higher education watchdog for England, said while it supports free speech it cannot tolerate discrimination.

Arif Ahmed, its director of freedom of speech, said: “Universities should uphold free speech within the law for everyone.

“But this does not, and cannot, include discrimination against, or harassment of, Jewish students, or any other conduct prohibited by law. Peaceful protest is itself a legitimate expression of freedom of speech."

A spokesperson for the University of Aberdeen said its vice-chancellor would not be attending the Downing Street meeting.

They added: “The university respects and supports the right to peaceful and lawful protest.

“Our campus should be a safe space for all and we are clear that any incidents of harassment or discrimination will not be tolerated.”

EUJPS was contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…