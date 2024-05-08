US paused bomb shipment to Israel over concerns about Rafah invasion

The US paused a shipment of bombs to Israel last week over concerns about a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a senior administration official said.

The shipment was supposed to consist of 1,800 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) bombs and 1,700 500-pound (225-kilogram) bombs, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The US was particularly concerned about the larger explosives and how they could be used in a dense urban setting. More than 1 million civilians are sheltering in Rafah after evacuating other parts of Gaza amid Israel’s war on Hamas, which came after the militant group’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

An Israeli tank brigade entered the Rafah crossing early on Tuesday morning in order to take "operational control" of the area, which is a crucial crossing for both aid and those able to flee into Egypt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the capture of the crossing was an "important step" to dismantling Hamas's military and economic capabilities."

The operation came despite Hamas accepting an Egyptian-Qatari mediated ceasefire proposal on Monday.

The move by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has been seen as the start of their long-planned offensive in Rafah, despite intense international pressure to call it off over fears of a humanitarian catastrophe.

The US has historically provided enormous amounts of military aid for Israel. That has only accelerated in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack that killed some 1,200 in Israel and led to about 250 being taken captive by militants.

The pausing of the shipment is the most striking manifestation of the growing daylight between Mr Netanyahu’s government and the administration of President Joe Biden, which has called on Israel to do far more to protect the lives of innocent civilians in Gaza.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…