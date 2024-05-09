By Daniel Boal, ITV News Producer

No longer exclusively found in dark, dingy alleyways, drug deals are now happening openly online and are seemingly as easy as getting your shopping delivered.

Advertising in plain sight and delivering to your door, it is hard to distinguish certain illegal drug websites from any other selling goods and services.

Well made, painted in flashy colours and offering bespoke customer services such as discount codes, and the ability to track and review your orders - drug dealing has stepped into the digital age.

A Google search for cannabis to your door turns up over millions of results, some of which are brazenly selling illegal products.

But how are they able to sell their drugs so openly?

One of the illegal cannabis delivery start-ups ITV News came across advertised it uses Royal Mail couriers to provide a door-to-door service.

Stickers promoting the illegal online cannabis shop could be found on numerous tube lines across London. Credit: ITV News.

Stickers for the now defunct Kanas.shop could be found plastered on tube lines across London, openly selling illegal products. By shunning the approach of advertising on the dark web, the site was easily found using popular search engines.

A statement written on the shipping section of the site reads: "We use Royal Mail to fulfil our deliveries.

"You will not be required to give a signature or ID when your package is delivered. If payment of your order is confirmed before 15:00 it will be dispatched on the same day.

"Any confirmed orders received after 15:00 will be dispatched on the next business day. We don’t deliver on weekends or Public/Bank holidays."

The website proports itself as a 'small dedicated' team who sell 'the best cannabis products'. Credit: Kanas.shop

When approached by ITV News, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We often work closely with police forces and encourage our postmen and women to report any suspicious items to management, which will then be referred to the authorities.”

The UK has strict laws on those who produce and supply cannabis, with jail sentences of up to 14 years or an unlimited fine, or both.

Possession of the drug can get you up to five years in prison.

After a brief interaction, the team confirmed that their products contained illegal substances.

After interacting with the team at Kanas.shop over email, they confirmed their products contained the banned substance THC.

Cannabis produces hundreds of cannabinoid compounds. The main two however are CBD and THC.

Regulated products in the UK, such as oils and energy drinks are sold in the UK containing CBD, which does not produce a 'high'.

However, THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis plants, is illegal in the UK if it is above 0.2% in a product.

Rendering almost all cannabis containing it illegal.

Some of the products on the Kanas.shop website proport to have a THC potency of 32%, with the site warning that they are for "treating experienced patients suffering from chronic stress or anxiety, chronic pain, depression, muscle spasms or cramps and insomnia.

Most medicinal cannabis strains contain around 12-19% THC, but experts suggest anything that tests above 15% should be classified as high levels of THC.

What risks do high THC products have?

THC can cause temporary side effects, which can be more pronounced in higher doses or if you’re new to marijuana.

These include:

increased heart rate

decreased blood pressure

dry mouth

coordination problems

slower reaction times

short-term memory loss

panic

paranoia

hallucinations

These kinds of websites aren't a new concept. Previously, ITV News reported on an illegal cannabis firm called Dispenseroo, and they seem to be growing in number.

The founder of Dispenseroo previously told ITV News that the site had initially been launched "because buying weed is a hard and convoluted process."

Going as far as to state that "there are a lot of fake dealers that scam people, a lot of robberies that happen, a lot of street crime, so when I was able to get good weed and thinking why shouldn't I be able to share this."

Dispenseroo states they're 'a community of passionate recreational smokers aiming to positively impact the UK and Irish Marijuana industry.' Credit: Dispenseroo

While the Kanas.shop has been shut down, numerous other sites have sprung up to plug the gap.

Making use of Trust Pilot, ITV News witnessed how the sites are almost a wild west, with reviews calling some sites fraudulent while others provided the products as advertised.

And, without regulation, the products purchased may never arrive at a customers door.

Customers have taken to websites such as Trustpilot to review the online marketplaces and their products.

It is also clear these sites are increasingly on the radar of the police.When approached by ITV News, Detective Superintendent Adam Ghaboos, who is the drugs lead for the Met Police, said: “We are increasingly aware of criminals selling illegal drugs online and through social media platforms.

“Drug production and supply across London has a wide reaching negative impact on communities and is often associated with anti-social behaviour and violence.

“We are taking action to pursue online sellers through a range of tactics and ongoing operations."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…