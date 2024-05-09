Justin and Hailey Bieber expecting first baby

Hailey and Justin Bieber have announced they are expecting their first baby.

The couple shared the news on Thursday on Instagram, both posting a video of Hailey's growing belly.

They also posted a series of photos that show the singer taking photos of his 27-year-old wife, who is dressed in an all-white lace gown.

This will be the first child for the couple, who have been married for six years.

In 2018, Justin Bieber announced on his Instagram page that the pair had become engaged, writing: “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

“You are the love of my life,” he added at the time. “I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Just a few months after announcing their engagement, the couple secretly tied the knot at a New York courthouse.

In 2019, they wed again in a lavish ceremony with family and friends at a luxury resort in South Carolina.

Catch up on the latest entertainment news with ITV's Unscripted podcast with Nina Nannar