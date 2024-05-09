Man, 22, arrested after woman in her 60s fatally stabbed in London

Play Brightcove video

Officers were called to Burnt Oak Broadway just before midday, where a woman in her 60s was fatally stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 60s was fatally stabbed in north London on Thursday. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Burnt Oak Broadway, near the junction of Limesdale Gardens, in Edgware at around 11.50am. Paramedics and an air ambulance attended the incident and treated the woman for stab injuries but she died at the scene. A 22-year-old man was arrested in the Colindale area on Thursday afternoon and remained in custody. Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis from the North West Command Unit, responsible for policing Edgware, said: “This is a significant development in this investigation and comes as a result of fast-time work from specialist detectives working alongside local officers.

“The investigation remains in its early stages, and we continue to work to establish why this incident took place, including whether the person responsible was known to the woman who died. “I would urge people to refrain from speculating about the circumstances while this work is ongoing. “A family has been left devastated by this shocking attack and my thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.” A crime scene remained in place and the investigation was being led by detectives in the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote CAD3105/9May, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…