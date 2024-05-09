More than 100 media personalities, activists, broadcasters and lawyers have signed a letter in support of journalist Sangita Myska expressing “deep concern at her sudden disappearance from LBC”, which was four weeks ago this weekend.

This letter - which has been written independently of Ms Myska - goes on to say her absence has “shocked and upset her peers and thousands of listeners across the UK”.

Signatories of the letter include ITV News' James Mates, musician Charlotte Church and MP for Coventry South, Zarah Sultana.

Ms Myska, who hosts from 1pm to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays after joining in 2022, has not been broadcasting at the station since reportedly being taken off air from April 20.

On May 1, LBC confirmed the presenter will leave at the end of her contract after nearly two years.

The letter penned by her "colleagues, friends, supporters and allies" wrote to express their "deep concern at her sudden disappearance from LBC".

It reads: "Sangita’s journalistic record and professional integrity remains unimpeachable. Her approach is fair and balanced. She established a ‘rare rapport’ with her audience, author Tim Walker notes, at a time when public trust in the mainstream media is low. Our concern is recent events could undermine that trust further."

"Diversity also matters. Sangita has used her platform to uplift underrepresented voices, mentor diverse talent, provide allyship to a wide range of communities, tell their stories, while challenging racist narratives and institutional bias with intelligence, wit, and lived experience. "

Letter in full:

Her absence from the airwaves led to an outpouring of support and questions from listeners and media outlets, with more than 35,000 people so far signing a petition calling for LBC to reinstate her.

Uproar even trickled into last week's local elections when London Mayoral independent candidate, Count Binface, answered an LBC reporter "Where is Sangita Myska?" when he questioned Binface on his loss.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s senior managing editor, said: “We’d like to thank Sangita for her fantastic contribution to LBC and we wish her every success in the future.”

Former Conservative Party parliamentary candidate Ali Miraj has been stepping in as a guest presenter and he will now take over the weekend slot. LBC also announced that Vanessa Feltz will join the radio station in May following her departure from TalkTV after the TV station moved to broadcasting via streamers including YouTube.

ITV News has contacted LBC for further comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...