Panini replaced as Premier League trading card and stickers distributor

Premier League trading cards and stickers will no longer be provided by Panini as rival sports sticker giant Fanatics is prepped to take over from June 2025.

The name on any merchandise roll out under the exclusive multi-year deal will be under Topps, which was bought by Fanatics in 2022.

Panini has been a mainstay in the English sports sticker collecting game, having enjoyed a spell as the top distributor from the late 1970s until early 1990s, before returning in 2019.

However, once the next season ends, Fanatics will add the Premier League to its licensing rights for the Bundesliga, UEFA club competitions, MLS and Formula 1.

It also comes after the American firm wrestled control off Panini to produce this summer's official UEFA European Championship book, which had been held by Panini for 47 years.

Topps, who are behind the Premier League game Match Attax, will also produce stickers for the 2028 men’s Euros, the 2025 women’s Euros and the Nations League finals until 2028.

Prices for the cards and stickers in the new Topps Premier League album have not been announced, but the firm is currently charging £1 for six European Championship stickers.

