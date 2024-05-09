Words by Adam Di Tullio'Cicadageddon' is expected to take over 17 different US states, as two different broods of cicadas are expected to emerge.It's a rare phenomenon only seen either every 13 or 17 years depending on the brood, but according to scientists the two broods emerging will never meet again until 2245.The dual-emergence will be as loud as jet engines, when the Great Southern Brood and the The Northern Illinois Brood meets in a once-in-a-lifetime convergence. The last time this occurred was in 1803.

Cicadas sit on leaves Credit: CNN

Billions, if not trillions of cicadas will swarm across the US, including in major cities such as Nashville, Chicago and St Louis.What people can expect?Tiny holes will start to appear in the ground that can resemble little chimneys - and will form around tree roots. This will be the first sign of cicadas getting ready to fly away.Cicadas need the soil to be at the right temperature to leave their underground lairs. At 17.8 degrees the nymphs will get ready to burrow into vertical surfaces such as tree trunks, but wooden posts and fences are not immune.The bugs can cause permanent damage to trees, since they prefer to bury their eggs in smaller branches.

Cicada holes created from the emergence of the bugs Credit: CNN

A droning buzz will be the sign of the Cicada arrival. The bugs congregate in trees, and the male cicadas form a cacophonous chorus of thousands to attract mates. After shedding their hard outer skeletons, they will spend a 6 week period where they are in a noisy frenzy of eating, mating and egg laying. When the emergence is over, it is noted cicada nymphs have loosened and aerated the soil and when they die, it adds extra nutrients to the soil.

How loud can Cicadas be?According to local authorities in the US, their collective songs can be as loud as jet engines and scientists who study them often wear earmuffs to protect their hearing. Newberry County in South Carolina, experience the emergence of cicadas, that their residents often complain to the local sheriff's office about the noise.Can you eat a Cicada?Cicadas are safe to eat, and in some cases they have been put in salads and made into tasty snacks in the US.One cafe operating out of the Audubon Insectarium in New Orleans has long served up an array of alternative, insect-based foods.

Audubon Insectarium, prepares cicadas for eating at the insectarium in New Orleans Credit: AP

But for pets, there should not be any concern for them eating the bugs, as they provide an all-you-can-eat buffet for many animals.Professor John Lill a professor of biology at the George Washington University says the bugs have a sweet, nut-like flavour and are not innately harmful when eaten by pets or humans.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises people against eating cicadas if they have a seafood allergy. What do you do if you hate bugs?Although cicadas do not sting or bite humans the experience of a swarm of bugs can be overwhelming for some.Paula Shrewsbury, a professor in the department of entomology at the University of Maryland says cicadas are 'so abundant' when they emerge.

" They're flying and landing on you. They're getting caught in your hair," he says. "If you really are a cicadaphobe, I would plan a trip away."