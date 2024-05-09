TikTok will begin flagging content generated using artificial intelligence automatically when it is uploaded from certain other platforms.

It's part of an effort to boost transparency and literacy around AI, as currently the platform has no means of automatically labelling uploaded material from other platforms.The social media giant already requires content created using its own TikTok AI effects to be labelled, but the platform will partner with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and implement their Content Credentials technology.

Doing this will give the videos a 'digital nutrition label' to content, telling people it is AI-generated, and how and when it was made. This will make the Chinese-owned company the first to engage the technology.

It comes as industry experts and politicians express concerns about the way AI tools are being used, with the Artificial Intelligence Bill going through Parliament in the UK.

On various other social media platforms, deepfakes have been widespread - with little to no regulation.TikTok's new system will be online from Thursday in the UK, and should apply to all users globally in the coming weeks, and will also attach Content Credentials to TikTok-made videos as well.

The company's head of operations and trust and safety, Adam Presser, said: "AI-generated content is an incredible creative outlet, but transparency for viewers is critical."

TikTok are set to further regulate their AI content Credit: AP

This move by TikTok will bring the company into a global collective of tech authentication pioneers - which Adobe leads in an effort to create an industry standard for content verification.

The Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) has members all across the tech and media industry, including computing giant Microsoft.

Adobe's Chief Trust Officer, Dana Rao, describes the move as "essential to provide ways for the public to discern what is true' and a 'critical step towards achieving that outcome".