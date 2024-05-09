United States will not give Israel weapons to attack Rafah, Biden says

US President Joe Biden has said he will block the supply of American weapons to Israel which could be used as part of its military operation into the Gazan city of Rafah.

President Biden told CNN that the United States was still committed to Israel's defence, but that if Israel goes into Rafah "we're not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells used".

"I made it clear that if they go into Rafah - they haven't gone in Rafah yet - if they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities, that deal with that problem," he said.

More to follow...

