Apple has apologised after facing backlash for its new iPad Pro advert, which shows a huge hydraulic press crushing a collection of instruments and art supplies.

In the video, an industrial-sized metal plate slowly descends, destroying items such as a piano, a record player, cans of paint, books, cameras and arcade games.

It then lifts back up to reveal a pristine new iPad Pro, where the narrator announces: “The most powerful iPad ever is also the thinnest”.

The video has drawn widespread criticism online, with celebrities among those condemning it for seemingly endorsing technology's destruction of the arts.

“The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley,” actor Hugh Grant wrote on X.

Filmmaker Justine Bateman wrote on X that the commercial “crushes the arts."

In a statement shared with Ad Age, Apple apologised for the video, and has reportedly pulled it from appearing on television.

Tor Myhren, the company's vice president of marketing communications, said in a statement provided to ITV News: “Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world.

“Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

The new iPad has a thinner design, added processing power, slightly upgraded storage and dual OLED panels for a brighter display.

Apple's new iPad Pro has what it calls "the world's most advanced display" Credit: Business Wire via AP

Americus Reed II, professor of marketing at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania said he was 'disturbed' by the advert.

He said: “I understood conceptually what they were trying to do, but I think the way it came across is, here is technology crushing the life of that nostalgic sort of joy."

Apple saw a drop of 17 percent in iPad sales last year during the January-March period. The device currently accounts for around six percent of the company's sales.

