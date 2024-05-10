Barron Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, is following in his father's footsteps and entered into the world of politics.

The 18-year-old has been selected to serve as one of the 41 Florida delegates to the Republican National Convention in July, where the GOP officially nominates Donald Trump as its presidential candidate for November's US general election.

Barron Trump celebrated his 18th birthday in March and is set to graduate high school next week.

Judge Merchan, who is overseeing Trump's hush-money trial, has said there will be no court on May 17 to allow the former president to attend his son's graduation.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Tiffany Trump are also taking part of the Florida delegation to the convention, which will take place in Milwaukee.

In a statement, Evan Power said: “We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention.”

