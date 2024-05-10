Play Brightcove video

The European Broadcast Union may have outlined its strong stance against political messages at Eurovision. But as ITV News' Natasha Potts reports, the show - watched by millions - is unlikely to pass without some controversy.

The Netherland's Eurovision act Joost Klein has been told he cannot rehearse "until further notice" after clashing with Israel's Eden Golan at a press conference.

After progressing to the final, Golan was quizzed by a reporter on whether her participation risked the safety of the other acts and the public in the wake of protests in Malmo, Sweden where the contest is being held on Saturday.

Golan was advised that she didn't need to answer the question, before Klein shouted "why not?"

Eurovision organisers have said Klein, who did not deliver his song Europapa on Friday, will not be rehearsing “until further notice” after an incident.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) told ITV News: “We are currently investigating an incident that was reported to us involving the Dutch artist.

“He will not be rehearsing until further notice. We have no further comment at this time and will update in due course.”

People protest at a Pro-Palestinian demonstration for excluding Israel from Eurovision ahead of the second semi-final. Credit: AP

The Eurovision Broadcasting Union has since cancelled a media conference with entrants from the countries who automatically qualify for the final, including UK entry Olly Alexander.

An email from the organisers read: “Please note that the big five and Sweden media conference originally scheduled for 18.30 (5.30pm BST) has been cancelled because all artists want to focus on rehearsals.” Italy, Spain, Germany and France are also in the big five.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators will take part in protests in Malmo on the day of the Eurovision Song Contest final after Israel qualified for the competition.

Thousands of protesters waving green, white, black and red Palestinian flags already packed out Stortorget square, on the day of the competition's semi-final before a planned march though the city towards the Eurovision venue.

Police estimated around 10,000 to 12,000 people took part in the semi-final protest, among them was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a Stop Israel demonstration. Credit: AP

More protests were sparked after Eden Golan, whose emotional song Hurricane was reworked from a previous track called October Rain, which was thought to reference the Hamas attacks on Israel, progressed to the semi-final.

After reaching the semi-finals, she was congratulated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he was “proud” of the young star.

Eden Golan representing Israel gestures during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final. Credit: AP

Police said nine people were warned about “disturbing the public order” and one man was arrested after allegedly carrying a knife and some tools in his bag.

Swedish police have approved two demonstrations – both pro-Palestinian – for Saturday, when the UK’s Olly Alexander competes in the final alongside Ireland’s Bambie Thug and Golan.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The prime minister thinks that these protests are wrong and some of the scenes we’ve seen have been outrageous.”

She added the UK shares “the deep concern of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and we raise this regularly” but the prime minister is “incredibly mindful of the Israelis and also Jewish people around the world who love Eurovision” following the attacks by Hamas against Israeli civilians.

The prime minister’s spokeswoman also said he understands the right to “peaceful protest”, though Mr Sunak thinks “it is wrong and unfair to call for a boycott of their act”.

Alexander and Bambie, along with other Eurovision artists, released a joint statement in March backing “an immediate and lasting ceasefire” in Gaza but refusing to boycott the event.

