Rescue teams have swooped in to save a horse, which had been trapped for four days on a Brazilian rooftop.On Thursday, firefighters were deployed to the scene in Canoas, São Paulo to rescue the male horse, which had limited room to move around, and no access to nutrition.The 770-pound horse, named Caramelo, was balancing on two narrow strips of slippery asbestos for days. It was sedated before being transported on an inflatable life raft to Ulbra Veterinary Hospital, who were assisting with the rescue efforts.

Firefighters, Army and Vetenarians transport Caramelo to get treatment Credit: AP

Captain Tiago Franco, who was the lead rescue firefighter in the operation, said they approached the horse in a "calm way".

“We found the animal in a debilitated state," he added.

Vet staff at the clinic said the horse was dehydrated when he arrived, received treatment, and is in good condition.Caramelo's rescue was live broadcast on television networks all around the country, and the rescue has come as a beacon of hope for the Brazilian people.Brazilian social media influencer Felipe Neto, offered to adopt the caramel coloured horse, writing on X :"Caramelo, Brazil loves you!!! My God, what happiness".

Floods in Brazil started on April 29 due to heavy rainfall, engulfing entire cities in water in Rio Grande do Sul.On Friday, more than 100 people have been killed, with almost 400 injured. The Civil Defense in Brazil confirmed they are searching for around 140 people who are missing.The number of animals that have been killed or are missing has not been documented, but local media have estimated the number is in the thousands.

Floods overwhelm Porto Alegre after heavy rain Credit: AP

This week, the Governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite visited Porto Alegre, one of the worst affected areas in the state, where more than 70% of the population is affected by flooding.On May 1, Leite declared a state of public calamity in the state and has sent in the Brazilian Army in to operate a field hospital in the area.

