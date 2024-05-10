Those who had toast this morning may want to look away as hundreds of thousands of loaves of bread have been recalled in Japan, following the discovery of "small animal" remains.

At least two people have reportedly found parts of a rat leading to 104,000 packages being called back.

Pasco Shikishima Corp, who produces the bread, has apologised and promised compensation.

In a statement, the company said “We will do our utmost to strengthen our quality controls so that this will never happen again. We ask for your understanding and your cooperation.”

Production of the bread has since been halted at a factory in Tokyo.

Japan is a country which boasts relatively good food safety standards but recently its been hit by a wave of high-profile food safety scandals.

Last month, as many as 1,000 school children became sick after consuming milk.

In March, widespread food poisoning was reported which killed five people after they consumed a health supplement product.

