BSE case detected at Scottish farm

Precautionary measures are being taken by the Scottish government after one case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) has been detected at an Ayrshire farm.

Officials have placed movement restrictions at the impacted farm and covered animals that have been in contact with the case.

The disease was identified during routine surveillance and stringent control measures.

The animal did not enter the food chain and Food Standards Scotland have confirmed there is no risk to human health as a result of the isolated case.

Scotland's Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: "Following confirmation of a case of classical BSE in Ayrshire, the Scottish Government and other agencies took swift and robust action to protect the agriculture sector. This included establishing a precautionary movement ban on the farm.

“The fact we identified this isolated case so quickly is proof that our surveillance system for detecting this type of disease is working effectively.

“I want to thank the animal’s owner for their diligence. Their decisive action has allowed us to identify and isolate the case at speed which has minimised its impact on the wider industry.”

What is Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE)?

Found in cattle, it attacks the brain, destroying it and leading to the death of the animal.

It is an incurable and invariably fatal neurodegenerative disease, that can cause abnormal behaviour, trouble walking, and weight loss.

BSE can be passed to humans who have eaten infected flesh. In humans it causes the fatal Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Scotland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said: “The fast detection of this case is proof that our surveillance system is doing its job.

“We are working closely with the Animal and Plant Health Agency, and other partners to identify where the disease came from.

“I want to reassure both farmers and the public that the risk associated with this isolated case is minimal. But, if any farmers are concerned, I would urge them to seek veterinary advice.”

Ian McWatt, Deputy Chief Executive of Food Standards Scotland said: “There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE, including controls on animal feed, and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity.

“Consumers can be reassured that these important protection measures remain in place and that Food Standards Scotland Official Veterinarians and Meat Hygiene Inspectors working in all abattoirs in Scotland will continue to ensure that in respect of BSE controls, the safety of consumers remains a priority.

“We will continue to work closely with Scottish Government, other agencies and industry at this time.”

