Play Brightcove video

In a speech on the Kent coast, the Labour leader will set out his party’s plans to tackle the small boats crisis if it wins the general election

Sir Keir Starmer will scrap the Rwanda scheme and instead use counter-terror powers to try to crack down on smuggling gangs if he becomes Prime Minister after the next election.

The Labour leader branded the government's flagship asylum policy a "gimmick" as he unveiled plans to deploy MI5 officers as part of a new Border Security Command.

Starmer will introduce the new package at a speech on the south coast- part of the constituency of Natalie Elphicke- the Tory whose defection to Labour this week caused huge controversy among the party's MPs.

Sources made clear that the party believed the symbolism of the MP for Dover and Deal crossing the floor with a swipe at the government on small boats was worth enough with voters to overcome concerns about her previous views.

As well as being seen on the right flank of the Conservative Party, Elphicke had spoken in support of her ex husband, Charlie Elphicke, when he was convicted of sex offences, dismissing the concerns of victims.

Starmer will use a speech to say he wants to replace “gimmicks with graft” and hit out at what he calls the government's "do nothing" culture.

“It’s not hard to see why the Prime Minister might want a path to deterrence without the hard graft, the boring graft maybe, of fixing the wider system. But I’m afraid, like so much of what he says these days, it’s sticking plasters. Gimmicks not serious government, he will say.

“Let me spell it out again. A scheme that will only remove 1% of small boat crossings a year can not, and never will be, an effective deterrent. It’s an insult to anyone’s intelligence, and the gangs that run this sick trade are not easily fooled.”

His plans include:

Creating a new Border Security Command, which Labour will say is modelled on the Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism set up the last time the party was in power

Creating a new Border Security Commander - a former police, military or intelligence chief – and reporting directly to the Home Secretary

Hiring hundreds of additional specialist investigators, intelligence agents and cross-border police officers, split across multiple agencies, including the National Crime Agency, MI5, Border Force, CPS International and more

Starmer will say the funding will come from money that was being spent on the Rwanda scheme starting with £75m. “It's become a question of whether you can prioritize, at all times, the politics of practical solutions, and reject the politics of performative symbols - the gimmicks and gestures,” he will add.

“This is the story of what has happened to the Government, that finds itself with a record of failure as total and stark as this.

"It isn’t just rank incompetence, it’s about who the Tories are and the culture in Westminster that rewards the grand gesture and the big talk, while disregarding the small deed and detailed practical action that over time, over the course of a government, can move a nation forward, step by step.”

But a Conservative source said: "Labour have no deterent offer [and] cannot name a single country they will do returns agreements with, because if they did, looking at small boat arrivals by country, they would need to negotiate returns with the Taleban, Iranian regime and [Syrian leader] Assad."

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…