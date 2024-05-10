Sir Keir Starmer pledged a Labour Government will scrap the "gimmick" money-wasting Rwanda policy, as he set out his plans to smash smuggling gangs and reform the "broken asylum system".

Speaking in Deal, Kent, on Friday, Sir Keir accused Rishi Sunak of "magical thinking" and using "sticking plasters" rather than viable, long-term solutions to tackle small boat Channel crossings.

The Labour leader stressed the importance of a rules-based asylum system, as he unveiled plans to deploy MI5 officers as part of a new Border Security Command to halt crossings and expand counter-terror powers to cover people-smuggling gangs.

The funding for Labour's plans will come from money that was being spent on the Rwanda scheme, starting with £75 million.

Sir Keir announced the plans in Deal - the seat of new Labour MP Natalie Elphicke, who sensationally quit the Tories earlier this week citing migration as one of her key issues for abandoning her party.

The MP - who has long been considered a right-winger of the Tories and has criticised Sir Keir for being "soft" on migration - said on Friday Labour would provide “a fresh approach” to the issue “that puts at its heart a commitment to border security”.

Ms Elphicke's defection caused controversy among Labour MPs and has caused many to question how far Sir Keir is willing to go to welcome others with seemingly opposing views. Asked by ITV News if the likes of Nigel Farage would be welcome, Sir Keir said he's "the last person who would want to join Labour" but extended an invite to all "reasonably minded" MPs looking to join.

Ms Elphicke's Deal and Dover seat is on the frontline of the small boat crossings and Sir Keir delivered the speech as the Home Office revealed around 211 people were detected crossing the English Channel on Thursday.

The cumulative number of arrivals by small boats in 2024 now stands at a provisional total of 9,037.

This is 35% higher than the total at this point last year, which was 6,691, and 16% higher than the total at this stage in 2022, which was 7,801.

Sir Keir called the Rwanda law "an insult to anyone's intelligence" and listed it as one of many examples of what he described as the Tories' "gesture politics", saying it will remove less than 1% of small boat arrivals.

The policy is not a deterrent to illegal immigration, Sir Keir said, but processing claims and sending people back to their countries of origin is.

He also reiterated his commitment to scrap the Government’s Rwanda policy “straight away”, saying it was a “gimmick” he had no interest in pursuing.

But asked what would happen to any people deported to Rwanda in the coming months, he said Labour was “not interested in repatriating people”.

In a message to smuggling gangs, he said: “These shores will become hostile territory for you – we will find you. We will stop you. We will protect your victims with the Border Security Command. We will secure Britain’s borders.”

What has Labour pledged?

The creation of a new Border Security Command, which would be modelled on the Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism set up the last time the party was in power.

A new Border Security Commander - a former police, military or intelligence chief – who would report directly to the home secretary.

It would hire hundreds of additional specialist investigators, intelligence agents and cross-border police officers, split across multiple agencies, including the National Crime Agency, MI5, Border Force, CPS International and more.

Sir Keir promised Labour will end the Rwanda policy permanently and establish a border security command that will be an “elite force, not a Cinderella service”.

“We will restore serious government to our borders, tackle this problem at source and replace the Rwanda policy permanently,” he said.

Among a Labour Government's objectives would be a new partnership with Europe to access real-time intelligence. He said he has already been to the Hague to push for a new security pact.

He said stronger powers are needed to bring smuggling gangs to justice, including powers to shut off internet access, close their bank accounts and trace their movements using intelligence agency information.

“We use the term small boats, but the boats are not for the most part that small,” Sir Keir said. “The gangs now use dinghies on a scale way beyond anything you would see for legitimate recreational activity.”

Asked about providing a deterrent, Sir Keir said speeding up the processing of asylum claims and returning unsuccessful applicants to their home countries would be the most effective way of deterring people from making the journey, rendering it “a pointless exercise”.

He also said he would seek to negotiate a replacement for the Dublin Agreement to allow asylum seekers to be returned to European countries, but ruled out joining an EU scheme.

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, said Labour had “no plan to stop the boats” and would “create a haven for criminal gangs”.

He said: “Labour’s announcement would make the UK the asylum capital of the world.”

