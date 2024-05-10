Sun before the storm: Torrential downpours expected after hot weekend

By Nick Miller, ITV Weather Presenter and Meteorologist

After the relentless rain of recent weeks and months, it feels like we've jumped straight into summer as the UK experiences its warmest weather of the year so far.

With highs reaching into the mid-20s celsius, we are well above the average temperature for this stage of May, which is closer to 16C.

The very warm weather is expected to continue into the weekend with Saturday also likely to see somewhere, probably in South East England, notch up another "highest temperature of the year so far" moment before the heat reaches its peak on Sunday with 27C possible in the London area.

But although still very warm, Sunday is also expected to see thunderstorms spread across the UK from the west leading to a breakdown of this spell of fine weather.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Thunderstorm Warning covering much of Wales and western areas of England where torrential downpours that develop on Sunday could lead to flash flooding and travel disruption.

As for next week, with low pressure right over the UK once again it might seem like we are back to square one.

Expect spells of rain and showers and temperatures much closer to average once again.

