This week on Unscripted, two-time Eurovision winner, Loreen joins ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar.

The Swedish singer won in 2012 and then again last year in Liverpool. Last year's triumph means she became the first female to win the contest twice, equalling Ireland Johnny Logan's record.

She'll be performing her new song on stage at the grand final on Saturday night.

Nina also speaks to her about Israel's entry Eden Golan and the plans for protests in the city. She hopes music can bring harmony.

