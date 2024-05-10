UK economy no longer in recession, official figures show

Play Brightcove video

UK exits recession after economy grew unexpectedly fast at start of year

The UK economy grew by 0.6% between January and March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This takes the country officially out of a recession.

It comes after two quarters of decline – which represents a technical recession – in the back half of 2023.

A consensus of economists had predicted a 0.4% improvement for the latest quarter.

It represented the strongest quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2021.

The performance was particularly driven by improvements in the services and production sectors, which grew by 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.

On Friday, the ONS confirmed the quarterly performance after 0.4% economic growth in March, again boosted by the UK’s service industry.

There was notable growth for the human health and social services sector, administrative and support services, as well as for wholesale and retail firms.

Construction output, however, fell during the month, but its 0.4% drop represented a significant reduction in decline after a 2% fall in February.

Responding to the GDP figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “There is no doubt it has been a difficult few years, but today’s growth figures are proof that the economy is returning to full health for the first time since the pandemic.

“We’re growing this year and have the best outlook among European G7 countries over the next six years, with wages growing faster than inflation, energy prices falling and tax cuts worth £900 to the average worker hitting bank accounts.”

However, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves was less optimistic about the UK's move out of a recession, stating that the economy is still "£300 smaller per person than when Rishi Sunak became prime minister."

Reeves added: “This is no time for Conservative ministers to be doing a victory lap and telling the British people that they have never had it so good.

She added: “After 14 years of economic chaos, working people are still worse off. Prices are still significantly higher in the shops, families are paying hundreds of pounds more on monthly mortgage bills, and the economy is forecast to grow by just one per cent next year.

“It’s time for change. Only Labour has a long-term plan to grow the economy, create jobs and make working people better off.”

