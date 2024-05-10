An eagle-eyed winner has claimed a free bottle of wine after a company hid the offer at the bottom of their website's privacy policy - in a bid to test if anyone actually reads them.

Tax Policy Associates added the promise to its site's terms and conditions in February to test how long it would take someone to spot it.

The clause read: "This website uses cookies so it remembers your name if you leave a comment. You can reject them if you like. We will send a good bottle of wine to the first person to read this."

Founder Dan Neidle announced on Thursday the offer of a bottle had finally been redeemed three months later.

In a post on X he said: "Our ongoing experiment into whether anyone reads website T&Cs continues. We put this in our terms back in February. Just got claimed.

"Crazier still is that we're legally required to have a privacy policy, even though nobody cares or reads it," he added.

According to the Information Commissioner's Office, individuals have a right to know if companies collect and use their data.

As part of these rules, companies holding people's personal data must have a privacy policy on their website.

Tax Policy Associates' policy has since been updated: "We know nobody reads this, because we added in February that we’d send a bottle of good wine to the first person to contact us, and it was only in May that we got a response."

