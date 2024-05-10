Michigan Police said they discovered a homeless woman living within the roof of a large supermarket with enough space for a computer, printer, and coffee maker. The 34-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, was living inside the Family Fare sign for roughly a year and was found April 23, Officer Brennon Warren of the Midland Police Department said at a press conference on Thursday.

“She was homeless,” he said. “It's a story that makes you scratch your head, just somebody living up in a sign.

“There was some flooring that was laid down. A mini desk,” Mr Warren added. “Her clothing. A Keurig coffee maker. A printer and a computer - things you'd have in your home.”

According to police, the sign structure - roughly 1.5 metres wide and 2.4 metres high - has a door and is accessible from the roof, and was able to get electricity through a power cord plugged into an outlet on the roof.

A spokesperson for SpartanNash, the parent company of Family Fare, said store employees responded “with the utmost compassion and professionalism”. Police say they provided the woman with "information about services in the area”, and the woman "apologised and continued on her way".

Saralyn Temple, Director of a local nonprofit organisation Open Door said: “From someone who works with the homeless, part of me acknowledges she was really resourceful”. “Obviously, we don't want people resorting to illegal activity to find housing. There are much better options”. The woman faces no charges.

