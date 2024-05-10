A woman thought to be the inspiration behind the Martha character on Netflix's Baby Reindeer has said she will be suing the streaming giant and creator Richard Gadd over her "defamatory" depiction.

Fiona Harvey said she has been "forced" into telling her side of the story after receiving death threats from "internet sleuths" following the release of the show.

The drama series, which is inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian and writer Mr Gadd, follows his character Donny - played by Gadd - getting stalked by a woman named Martha Scott.

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ms Harvey repeatedly denied stalking Mr Gadd in real life, describing the show as “a work of fiction, a work of hyperbole”.

During the interview, Ms Harvey referenced a scene in the show where character Martha admits to intimidating Gadd’s character and receives a nine-month prison sentence.

“That is completely untrue, very, very defamatory to me, very career damaging,” she said.

“I wanted to rebut that completely on this show – I am not a stalker, I have not been to jail, I’ve not got injunctions – it is complete nonsense.”

In the drama, the stalking begins with Gadd offering Martha a drink on the house at the pub where he worked. Credit: Netflix

The 58-year-old claimed she was prepared to go to a court of law to defend herself against allegations made in the series.

When Morgan asked if she will “categorically be taking legal action”, she replied: “Absolutely, against both him (Gadd) and Netflix.”

Ms Harvey said she had instructed lawyers in part, but “we want to explore all the options out there, there are a number of people to sue”.

She added: "I think he has done very well out of defaming me".

Morgan also probed the relationship between Gadd and Harvey, asking if she had ever been in love with Mr Gadd.

Ms Harvey said: "Piers is that a serious question?

"No. I gave him the brush-off. He asked me to sleep with him one day, with a big green spot on his face and I said 'no, sorry, I'm not interested.'

"He said would I like my curtains hung, and explained that was a euphemism, do you want me to come home with you. And I told him I had a boyfriend.

"No I didn't fancy him, I don't fancy little boys without jobs."

After the show was released, viewers began to speculate over the real people who inspired the events behind the series, which saw Gadd post a message to his Instagram story.

He said: “Hi everyone, people I love, have worked with, and admire… are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be.

“That’s not the point of our show.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to ITV News' request for comment.

