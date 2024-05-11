Camilla grants first round of royal warrants to firms including Fortnum & Mason

Luxury department store Fortnum & Mason is among the first organisations to be granted a royal warrant by the Queen, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Camilla has appointed seven royal warrant holders which have also received the accolade from the King, including a Cornwall-based sparkling wine producer and Shane Connolly, florist for the couple’s 2005 wedding and their Westminster Abbey coronation.

Companies holding a royal warrant, which is granted for up to five years, are recognised for providing goods or services to the monarchy, and are allowed to use the coat of arms of the royal they are associated with on packaging, as part of advertising or on stationery.

The King at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards Credit: Jeff Spicer/PA

Tom Athron, chief executive of Fortnum & Mason, said the company was “honoured” to have been granted warrants as grocers and tea and provision merchants by the King and Queen.

He added: “We are particularly thrilled to have received these grants because of what we believe the warrants stand for. To receive a royal warrant in 2024 requires a rigorous focus on acting for a sustainable future, supporting the country’s rural and farming communities and protecting the arts and heritage crafts.

“These are all things that are very close to our hearts at Fortnum’s, and these grants are a hugely welcome recognition of the talents of the many skilled producers, artisans and crafts people who we work with every day to produce our products.”

The store based in London’s Piccadilly is renowned for its quality food, drinks and gifts, and has a long association with the monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales during a visit to Fortnum and Mason Credit: Leon Neal/PA

It supplied produce to Queen Victoria, the King’s great grandparents George V and Queen Mary were loyal customers, George VI and the Queen Mother granted royal warrants to Fortnum and Queen Elizabeth II did her Christmas shopping at the store.

It has even sold honey produced by Camilla’s bees, kept at her Wiltshire retreat of Raymill, with the funds raised donated to charity.

The announcement follows a review of companies granted royal warrants by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales, with 138 again given the special status now he is King, and a further seven named as holders by the monarch and his wife.

Among those who have retained warrant status are luxury jewellers Cartier, Garrard & Co and Mappin & Webb, champagne producer Laurent-Perrier, whisky distiller D Johnston & Co and high-end supermarket Waitrose.

Camilla is greeted by florist Shane Connolly during a visit to London’s Garden Museum Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Also in the group are fashion house Burberry, Saville Row tailors Anderson and Sheppard and Gieves and Hawkes, shirt makers Turnbull & Asser and car manufacturers Aston Martin Lagonda, Bentley, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover.

Camilla’s list of warrant holders includes London wine merchants Corney & Barrow, chemist DR Harris & Co, stationery and office equipment supplier Frank Smythson and jeweller Wartski.

Bob and Annie Lindo, who planted Camel Valley vineyard in Cornwall, in 1989, said: “What an honour it is to have been granted new warrants by the King and also the Queen.

“Her Majesty has taken a keen interest in the development of English wines and as president of Wine GB, which represents the industry, she has been a terrific source of encouragement and enthusiasm. To now have been appointed as one of her first warrant holders is very special.”