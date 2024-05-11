The Dutch Eurovision act will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year's contest following a complaint by a female member of the production crew, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said.

The Contest will now go ahead with 25 participating countries now that Joost Klein will not be involved.

"Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final," a statement by the organisation said.

While the legal process takes its course, it would "not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest", it said.

"We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member.

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest. In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules."

Joost Klein missed two scheduled dress rehearsals on Friday while an investigation into an incident took place.

The 26-year-old rapper and singer qualified in the semi-final on Thursday with his up-tempo song Europapa, a tribute to his late parents.

Swedish news outlets had reported that he was being investigated after an incident involving a television production worker.

The incident is just the latest in a string of controversies and challenges at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

