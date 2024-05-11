England cricket legend James Anderson says the "time is right" to end his Test career.

The 41-year-old has announced that July's first Test against the West Indies will be his final appearance for England.

Against India in March he became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Anderson had talks with head coach Brendon McCullum, who wants to build towards the future and on Saturday announced his Test retirement.

Posting on Instagram, Anderson said: “Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test.

“It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid.

“I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.”

Anderson sent down 39,877 deliveries and was rewarded with 700 wickets, both a Test record for non-spinners. Credit: PA

Anderson thanked his wife Daniella, their children Lola and Ruby and his parents for their support, adding: “I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn’t show it.”

It is understood McCullum made a visit to the UK recently from his native New Zealand and spoke with Anderson about his future during a round of golf.

Anderson has taken just 15 wickets in his last eight Tests at an average of 50.8 in the last 12 months.

